Washington County, Va. Fair kicks off Sept. 13

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The 71st annual Washington County Fair will kick off soon in Abingdon, Virginia and bring fun for the whole family.

According to a release, the family-friendly event is packed with events such as music, livestock shows, horse shows, demolition derbies, arts and crafts.

The event begins on Monday, September 13, and runs through Saturday, September 18.

Tickets are on sale now and can be found and purchased by clicking here.

Visit the Washington County Fair website for all the event details.