ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Monday marked the arrival of the Washington County Fair in Abingdon. The fair includes carnival rides, music, and livestock throughout the week.

For over 70 years, the Washington County Fair has been a main attraction for those in the area.

“We are actually labeled as 30,000 for the week,” said fair entertainment chair Jennifer Blankenship. “That’s about how many people come through our gate throughout the week.”

While the fair garners the attraction of those locally, the attractions gain the attention of people from all around the country.

“Folks from all over not only the county but the region come,” Blankenship said. “We’ve got somebody from California to come in this year to see Ashley McBride on Thursday night.”

While the main attractions tend to bring people to the fair, Blankenship said it’s more than the attractions that bring in the large crowds.

“Folks come to the Washington County Fair because of the memories they make,” Blankenship said. “It’s about family time, it’s about making memories, some of the kids, they remember the Fair as they grow up.”

For Stacy Miller, a resident of Glade Springs, family is part of why she comes back every year.

“I just grew up coming and bringing my kids also when they were little,” Miller said.

The fair will run through Saturday night, concluding with a performance by Carson Peters & Iron Mountain.