Washington County, Va. deputies to begin visiting homes ‘to engage with community members proactively’

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Deputies in Washington County, Virginia will begin arriving on doorsteps to visit with members of the community and introduce themselves.

According to a post from the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office, deputies will start to visit homes in the county and check in with community members.

“The goal of our Community Connection program is to engage with community members proactively, and not in a reactionary way,” the post states.

WCSVO states in the post that they hope the program will give the community and law enforcement more opportunities to positively interact and build trust between them.

The post also states that the program will hopefully reduce crime rates in areas and “provide greater transparency for the community about what law enforcement does.”

“If a deputy knocks on your door unexpectedly, please don’t be alarmed, they may just be coming by to say hello and provide you with helpful information!” the release reads.

Community members who do not want to be visited may call WCVSO at 276-676-6000 to have their addresses removed from the visiting list.