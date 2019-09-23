Washington County, Va. declares emergency, bans burning due to dry conditions

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:
GENERIC WILDFIRE BRUSH FIRE_1555614279410.jpg.jpg

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Washington County, Virginia has declared a local emergency and banned outdoor burning due to dry conditions.

Open-air burning on public and private property is banned effective immediately.

Other local governments have also issued burn bans, including Greeneville in Tennessee, Buchanan and Smyth counties in Virginia, and Letcher County in Kentucky.

Starting today, the Tennessee Division of Forestry is requiring a permit for outdoor burning. Usually, permits aren’t required until October 15, but the department decided to go ahead and require permits due to the dry conditions.

SEE ALSO: Burn bans issued, Tennessee burn permit season to begin early

Fire officials say record high temperatures and lack of rain have created an increased risk of wildland fires.

For the latest news, weather, and sports alerts right at your fingertips, download the free WJHL News app! Available from Google Play and the App Store.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss