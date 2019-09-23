Washington County, Va. declares emergency, bans burning due to dry conditions

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Washington County, Virginia has declared a local emergency and banned outdoor burning due to dry conditions.

Open-air burning on public and private property is banned effective immediately.

Other local governments have also issued burn bans, including Greeneville in Tennessee, Buchanan and Smyth counties in Virginia, and Letcher County in Kentucky.

Starting today, the Tennessee Division of Forestry is requiring a permit for outdoor burning. Usually, permits aren’t required until October 15, but the department decided to go ahead and require permits due to the dry conditions.

Fire officials say record high temperatures and lack of rain have created an increased risk of wildland fires.

