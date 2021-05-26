Washington County, Va. Board of Supervisors tables decision on ‘Rodeo in the Valley’

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Leaders in Washington County, Virginia did not come to a decision regarding a local rodeo Tuesday night.

Organizers of the “Rodeo in the Valley” plan to host the event at a 300-acre site off Reedy Creek Road.

The Washington County Board of Supervisors did not make a decision at Tuesday’s meeting on whether or not the rodeo would be allowed to be held at its chosen location.

Instead, supervisors voted to table the request and form a committee in the hopes of reaching a decision by June 8.

The rodeo controversy stems from neighbors in the area who said during the meeting that they were concerned about traffic and noise in the area.

Other community members said the rodeo would provide an economic boost.

The “Rodeo in the Valley” is a professional rodeo operated by BSN Rodeo Productions.