Washington County, Va. announces reopening of Government Center Building for March 22

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Washington County, Virginia officials will reopen the county’s Government Center Building for the first time since the spring of 2020.

According to a release from the Office of County Administrator Jason Berry, the building will reopen to the public on Monday, March 22.

“Between increased vaccinations locally and a decrease in infection rates, we feel it is time to open the doors and welcome the public back in to our offices,” Berry said in the release.

The building is opening under a plan that includes safety measures like mask requirements, social distancing and temperature checks.