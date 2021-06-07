Washington County, Va. animal shelter to cease cat intakes for several weeks ‘due to Panleukopenia outbreak’

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Washington County C. C. Porter Animal Shelter in Virginia will not be taking in cats for at least three weeks.

According to a post from the shelter, the pause in intakes is due to an outbreak of Panleukopenia, also known as feline parvo.

“It will take some time for us to get things decontaminated,” the post states. “This will start on June 5, 2021.”

The shelter will continue to take in dogs and offer them up for adoption.

The American Veterinary Medical Association describes feline panleukopenia as a “highly contagious viral disease of cats caused by the feline parvovirus.” The AVMA states on their website that the virus is most dangerous to kittens.

The virus that causes the disease does not infect people, according to the AVMA.