Washington County, Va. Animal Shelter ceases cat intakes, adoptions after second disease outbreak in 2 months

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Virginia Animal Shelter has suspended cat intakes and adoptions for the next two weeks due to an outbreak of feline panleukopenia.

The shelter says it is working to decontaminate the area and is preparing to implement new measures.

This comes after the shelter ceased cat intakes for several weeks in June due to another feline panleukopenia outbreak.

The shelter says dog intakes and adoptions will not be affected.

The disease, which is also known as feline distemper or feline parvo, is highly contagious and can have a severe impact on kittens, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association.