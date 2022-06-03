JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County commissioners will meet Thursday to consider settling the county’s lawsuit against BrightRidge over a Bitcoin mine in Limestone.

A public notice says commissioners will meet at 5:30 p.m. to “consider potential settlement of litigation known generally as “Washington County, Tennessee v. BrightRidge and Red Dog Technologies.” The suit in Washington County Chancery Court seeks a shutdown of the mine for allegedly violating zoning regulations and operating without a permit.

Thursday’s meeting at the George P. Jaynes Justice Center will include an executive session, presumably with county attorney Allyson Wilkinson. Commissioners will deliberate in an open session about whether to accept the settlement.

A settlement approved by all parties could end a long-running dispute over the Red Dog Technologies operation adjacent to the Phipps substation in the New Salem community. Rows of metal buildings containing high-powered computer equipment there use massive amounts of electricity to solve complex mathematical equations — the objective being to make money by certifying transactions of the cryptocurrency Bitcoin and to “mine” new Bitcoins.

Fans that keep the computer equipment from overheating have produced high noise levels, which led to neighbors’ complaints starting around April 2021. Following several months of back and forth between BrightRidge, Red Dog and the county commission, commissioners sued in November. The lawsuit claims Red Dog’s operation constitutes an unapproved use in the A-3 (agriculture business) zoning district and that Red Dog didn’t get a permit prior to beginning operations in late 2020.

In March, Chancellor John Rambo ruled the operation does violate zoning regulations, but BrightRidge and Red Dog attorneys were set to argue that it shouldn’t be forced to shut down anyway due to actions by the county prior to its startup. A full trial is currently set for July 11-13.

Craig Ponder lives near the mine. The pastor of New Salem Baptist Church said his first reaction to the potential settlement was anxiety.

“I’m afraid they’ll give a blind eye to our community if the commission settles and doesn’t (accomplish the mine’s shutdown),” Ponder said. “I don’t want them to feel like they’re backing down. That’s what I’m fearful of. A little bit of angst I guess about the whole thing. You don’t know what to expect. It’s like waiting for the next shoe to fall.”

The shoe could fall on favorable ground, though. If the settlement ended up including a shutdown of the mine’s operation at its New Salem location, Ponder said residents would likely be very happy.

“We’ve always wanted that to happen,” Ponder said. “And that would be the ideal outcome. Prayerfully, that’s what a lot of folks here are hoping for. I hate to be so heavy-handed and say that’s the only settlement that we would accept. We have to accept it, but we don’t have to like it.”

Ponder said the operation remains a topic of conversation in the surrounding community “all the time.”

“Just the other night my wife and I were outside and depending on the humidity, depending on how hot it is, those things you can still hear them. They still rumble rumble rumble. It’s become, I hate to say it, almost a part of life now and it’s not gone away. It’s still a very real problem.”

This is a developing story. Stay with News Channel 11 and WJHL.com for updates.