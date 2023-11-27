JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Things are taking shape at Jonesborough’s new K-8 school with just over a month to go until the building is full of over 900 students.

Crews are putting the finishing touches on the building and grounds before assembling hundreds of desks and chairs to fully furnish the new $42 million Jonesborough Elementary School.

On Monday night, Washington County, Tennessee Commissioners will take an important final step on the financial side of the project.

Two resolutions on Monday night’s agenda focus on starting payment schedules to the Town of Jonesborough and Johnson City Schools.

Jonesborough is set to receive $2.1 million as the county starts paying off loans the town took out to pay for the school’s construction.

Jonesborough Mayor Chuck Vest said monthly payments will follow to eventually pay off the loan and grant ownership to the county.

Vest said he’s glad the town got the loans when they did because the cost would likely be higher now.

“The thought is for a project like this in the future, it’s probably going to be double the cost of what it was,” Vest said.

Johnson City Schools will receive $500,000, the first of 25 yearly payments totaling $12.5 million.

That money is part of an inter-local agreement reached due to the non-traditional funding model when Jonesborough took out the loan.

Had the county funded the school itself, Johnson City would have received a larger payment as city school systems typically receive a portion of funds when county school systems invest in their own capital projects.

Regardless, excitement for the new school, which will house the student populations of the old Jonesborough Elementary School and Jonesborough Middle School, is high.

Washington County Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd said the new building will set a standard for the region.

“I think it’ll be one of those models that as communities outside of Washington County, especially in this region, are looking to build new schools, I’m absolutely certain that they’ll want to come visit this,” Boyd said.

Classrooms are starting to come together as the next semester draws closer. Teachers, carried over from the old buildings, will have two professional development days to put their classrooms together on Jan. 2–3 before class starts on the 4th.

“We’re at the last mile,” Boyd said. “Things are being staged. Furniture’s being set up. Items from the current schools have been boxed, and many of those items have been moved over here, ready to be unpacked.”

Boyd said students will be welcomed into a state-of-the-art facility.

“All the facilities, from what happens in the classroom and the technology they’ll have access to in the classroom,” Boyd said. “Just the general design. It’s a very efficient building. It’ll be much different than the previous two buildings that our students have attended.”

Vest said playground equipment has been ordered and will be installed in the Spring.

Crews also continue to work on the school’s athletic complex. Vest said he believes that will be mostly complete by March.

Vest said further additions include an agricultural learning center.

“[That’s] something that no school in this area does,” Vest said. “That’s going to be something that these students in Jonesborough can take advantage of.”

Vest said the school also offers better security as it is located off main thoroughfares.

“We’ve got two schools on 11E where 30,000-something cars pass by each day,” Vest said. “Our location is going to be less visible, safer.”

The campus also offers continuity for students and families. Students will remain with their teachers in the new semester, just in a different building.

But long-term, a kindergartner would remain in the building for the first nine years of their education.

“Especially for families that are there the whole time and the students that are there, certainly there’s a strong sense of community,” Boyd said.

Boyd said the district is still working with the Town of Jonesborough and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office to develop the school’s traffic plan.

He said parents should be aware the plan may be subject to change as the semester rolls on.

“We look at what we expect to be the pattern, but we’ll learn every day if adjustments need to be made,” Boyd said.

Vest said Skyline Drive and Tavern Hill Road will provide some exits if there is congestion on Cherokee Road leading to Highway 11E.

But he said the biggest traffic flow improvement will come with an extension from the school to Boones Creek Road.

“In the next year or two, I hope no longer than that, we’ll have a nice road in and out of there that connects to Boones Creek Road,” Vest said. “That’s really going to relieve any pressure that we might have on 11-E.”

Vest said the town also plans to install a red light at the intersection of Tiger Way and 11E to relieve congestion on the highway.

Boyd said parents should expect more communication from the school on the traffic plan and transition to the new school in the next few weeks.