Washington County, TN to collect household hazardous waste at collection site

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Anyone hoping to properly dispose of household hazardous waste will have the opportunity on Saturday, September 11.

According to a release from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC), a designated drop-off location will be set up in Washington County. Those wishing to dispose of materials do not need to be Washington County residents.

The drop-off location can be found at Daniel Boone High School, 1440 Suncrest Drive. Waste will be collected from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Any questions regarding the waste collection can be directed to Charles Bains at 423-753-1652.

“This is an excellent opportunity in these areas for citizens to dispose of household {hazardous} waste properly,” David Salyers, commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environmental Conservation, said. “The COVID pandemic affected collections last year, and we are eager to provide the service again at sites across the state in the coming weeks.”

Some of the household hazardous wastes that will be collected include fluids, pesticides, mercury thermometers, aerosols, medications, adhesives, paint thinner, batteries and more. TDEC describes the type of waste that will be accepted as “flammable, toxic, reactive and/or corrosive and should not be placed with regular garbage.”

For more information on household hazardous wastes, click here.