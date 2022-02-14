WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Law enforcement in Washington County, Tennessee had a chance to teach educators a thing or two, and their lessons could help teachers save lives.

The Washington County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) was at Grandview Elementary School Monday morning to host “Stop the Bleed” first aid training. Stop the Bleed is a national campaign that instructs people in three quick actions to control serious bleeding.

Trainers from the sheriff’s office say the class could save lives and keep victims breathing until help arrives.

“By us bringing this in to the teachers and administration, they’re able to assess a victim of a crime or a situation and hopefully stop the bleeding in enough time to save that individual’s life before medical can arrive on scene,” said School Resource Officer Brandon Cutshall.

The “Stop the Bleed” program has trained more than 1.5 million people across the country. The program’s goal is to train 200 million.