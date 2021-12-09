Washington County, TN Sheriff’s Office to begin offering daily welfare checks

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that it launched a new initiative to ensure the safety of community members.

According to a release, Sheriff Keith Sexton established a daily welfare check system that allows families to complete forms for deputies to check on those who may be living alone, recovering from an illness, elderly or other circumstances.

“Families need support, and we all know folks who need someone to contact them daily,” Sexton said.

This new service aims to give families peace of mind and also serves as a touchpoint for the sheriff’s new Caring Community Program, the release reveals.

“Reaching out by simply making a phone call, or stopping by while out on patrol, makes our deputies more accessible to residents and makes residents more trusting of law enforcement,” Sexton said. “I’m a big believer in community services, and this one is the first of many we will roll out of the new and improved WCSO.”

The system should be launched within the next few weeks. To complete a form, CLICK HERE and then email it to wcso@wcso.net.