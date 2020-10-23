Washington County, TN Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help in home burglary investigation

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify a burglary suspect.

According to a release, the burglary happened early Friday morning at a home on South Austin Springs Road.

Investigators said the unknown man was spotted on a home security camera during the burglary. He was wearing a gray toboggan, camouflage jacket, brown or dark red sweat pants and black tennis shoes.

He may have been traveling with a woman.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at (423) 788-1414.