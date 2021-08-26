Washington County, TN Sheriff Ed Graybeal announces retirement

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Longtime Washington County Sheriff Ed Graybeal has retired.

Graybeal, who has been sheriff since 2003, submitted his retirement letter on Thursday, August 26; that letter is available below.

In the letter, Graybeal requested Chief Deputy Leighta Laitinen serve the remainder of his term, which ends on August 31, 2022.

Washington County Sheriff Ed Graybeal submitted his resignation August 26.

The Washington County Commission has 120 days to fill the position, which requires a majority of the 15 commissioners approving a candidate.

Graybeal announced he was out on medical leave in December 2020 and has not publicly announced a return from leave since then.

Laitinen has overseen day-to-day operations since then.

Even though the Republican primary is more than six months away and the general election isn’t until August, former WCSO lieutenant and current Johnson City Police Department Lt. Keith Sexton is already publicly running for the position.

Sexton oversees JCPD’s training unit, according to his “Sexton for Sheriff” website. His three-point platform includes a desire to “restore openness and trust” in WCSO management “by applying firm, fair, and consistent management practices regarding departmental regulations and enforcement of the law.”

Graybeal himself was initially appointed in 2003, when the commission tapped him to complete Fred Phillips’s term after then Tennessee Gov. Phil Bredesen appointed Phillips as Tennessee Commissioner of Safety.

Tennessee Code Annotated 8-8-102 outlines qualifications for sheriffs, whether elected or appointed.

Graybeal first won election in 2006 and has since won three more elections, the latest in 2018 when he ran unopposed. He defeated Craig Ford, currently operations director at the Town of Jonesborough, by just 13 votes in the 2014 Republican primary.

Ford raised nepotism and favoritism as issues during that race.

Graybeal’s administration has been at the center of some controversy, particularly in the wake of his son Eddie’s assault charge — and eventual conviction — stemming from a 2018 incident in which the then-lieutenant slapped a suspect who had been arrested and brought into the department.

Graybeal recently lost a bid to have Eddie Graybeal’s law enforcement credentials reinstated by the Peace Officer Standard and Training (POST) Commission.

Ed Graybeal has served with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) for more than 40 years. He was promoted to sergeant in 1981 and captain in 1991, according to his bio on the WCSO website.

Graybeal was Phillips’s chief deputy when he was appointed sheriff after having also served as a captain and a major.

Graybeal is also a decorated Vietnam War veteran, having served in the war as an Army platoon sergeant in 1969-70.