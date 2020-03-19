Washington County TN Schools providing free meals to students out of school due to coronavirus

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) In an effort to alleviate the stress on families to feed their children while schools are closed, Washington County Tennessee Schools are providing free meals during the week.

Wednesday kicked off the first day of providing daily lunches.

Anyone under the age of 18 is able to come to designated sites and pick up their breakfast and lunch for the day.

The school system will provide free meals until Friday, March 27 from 10 a.m. to noon on weekdays.

It is important to note Washington County Tennessee Schools are not just providing meals to students but anyone under the age of 18.

At Jonesborough Middle School, nutritionists passed those meals out to parents or guardians. Drivers must have all of the children present to ensure each child receives these free meals, due to federal guidelines.

Each school site will feature “curb-side service” where cars simply drive up to the area where the school’s kitchen is located.

“We’re really trying to get it out to our parents, while they may not need food today or tomorrow, the reality is we’re out of school for almost three straight weeks. A lot of our students rely on the school system to get them breakfast and lunch, and it’s important for our parents to understand that this food that we’re serving now, some of it is non-perishable and can be stored for weeks at a time,” Jarrod Adams said.

Adams, with Washington County Tennessee Schools was among the group of people passing meals out to families who came to Jonesborough Middle School, Wednesday morning.

EDIT: Since this story aired, location, dates and times for the free meals have been adjusted below:

The school sites providing free meals are as follows:

David Crockett High School, 684 Old State Rte 34, Jonesborough, TN 37659 Daniel Boone High School, 1440 Suncrest Dr, Gray, TN 37615 Jonesborough Middle School, 308 Forest Dr, Jonesborough, TN 37659 and Boones Creek Elementary School, 132 Highland Church Rd, Johnson City, TN 37615

On Tuesdays and Thursdays, the school sites providing free meals are as follows:

West View Elementary School, 2847 Old State Rte 34, Limestone, TN 37681 South Central Elemantary School, 2955 TN-107, Chuckey, TN 37641 Fall Branch Elementary School, 1061 TN-93, Fall Branch, TN 37656 Sulpher Springs Elementary School, 1518 Gray Station Sulphur Springs Rd, Jonesborough, TN 37659

Lunch will be served every weekday from 10 a.m. to noon.

There will be no pickup on Fridays.

These locations are subject to change, since the school system is hoping to expand to other schools if the need becomes greater in the coming days.

If you have any questions, please feel free to call Washington County Schools’ Nutrition Department at (423) 753-1100.