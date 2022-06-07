JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — School meals will cost a little more next school year at Washington County, Tennessee Schools.

The school system announced a rate adjustment that will take effect on July 1.

Breakfast for elementary through high school students will cost 30–55 cents more. Lunch prices will see a 10–25 cent increase.

Washington County Schools said the rate adjustment is a result of compliance requirements from the state. Families can apply online for free or reduced lunches at the school system’s website.