Washington County TN Public Safety Committee to discuss Second Amendment Support Resolution at Thursday meeting

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Washington County Tennessee Public Safety Committee has planned to discuss a possible Second Amendment Support Resolution.

According to the committee’s agenda, the resolution will be the final topic of discussion at Thursday’s meeting.

Committee member Kent Harris told News Channel 11 he requested the resolution be placed on the agenda.

Harris says all citizens of the county are welcome to attend.

The meeting will be held at 5:00 p.m. in the first-floor conference room of the Historic Courthouse.

