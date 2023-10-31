JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – As Veterans Day approaches, Washington County, Tennessee is preparing to continue its support of veterans by illuminating landmarks in green light.

Operation Green Light for Veterans is a nationwide effort to honor veterans and raise awareness to the challenges they face, a release from the county states. The campaign was created by veteran organizations in 2022 officially, and more than 300 counties participated.

Among the county buildings and landmarks that will light up green is the historic courthouse in Downtown Jonesborough. The green lights will be activated Nov. 6-12.

“We participated last year, and we are glad to do so again this year,” Washington County

Mayor Joe Grandy said in the release. “This is a way of showing Washington County’s support for our veterans. We encourage Washington County residents to show the green light for our veterans during the week of Veterans Day, November 6-12.”

While county buildings, bridges and landmarks will be lit up, the county also encourages residents, businesses and other organizations to participate with their own green lights.

Examples of other counties participating in the effort can be found on social media with the hashtag #OperationGreenLight.