Washington County, TN committee passes resolution supporting Second Amendment

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Washington County committee approved a resolution in support of the Second Amendment.

The county Public Safety Committee passed the measure unanimously on Thursday.

Mayor Joe Grandy told News Channel 11 on Wednesday that the resolution is just a statement to legislators in Nashville on how county leaders feel about the Constitution.

“It sends a statement and it sends a message to our state legislature that we as a county and a governing body of Washington County support the Second Amendment,” Grandy said.

The resolution will go before the full county commission later this month.