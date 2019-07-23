Washington County, TN Commission approves ball field plans tonight

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County, Tennessee commissioners approved plans for ball fields at the new Boones Creek school.

The new school off Highland Church Road is expected to open to students this fall.

Earlier this year, the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office stepped in to advise the county after a previous vote was determined to be in violation of a state law requiring competitive bidding.

Commission members passed the resolution, voting on Monday night 9 – 5 to approve the site plan design that includes softball, baseball and combined football and soccer fields.

Monday night’s approval initiates phase one of the project. The total project is not to exceed $800,000.