JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Since Christmas Day, two schools in Washington County, Tennessee have been without the use of their gyms due to water damage.

The Board of Education met on Tuesday to discuss the next steps needed to get those gyms up and running again.

Those two schools are Daniel Boone High School and Ridgeview Elementary School.

The board voted to send out bids to see what it would cost to repair the floors.

Superintendent of Schools Jerry Boyd said the board came up with a quote totaling around $275,000 to repair each gym.

He said when he spoke with an insurance company, they estimated the cost to be around $110,000 per floor. He also said their deductible is $25,000.

Boyd said students have had to adjust as they try to find a solution, which for now, is unknown when that will be.

“In these times it’s hard to project. What our ideal timeline would be, we want to bids to go out and initiate the work. We are striving to have it done definitely before school starts,” Boyd said.

The next step, for a minimum of 10 days, the board will solicit bids from qualified vendors, then the lowest and best bid will be brought before the board for approval.