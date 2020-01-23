Breaking News
Former Johnson City vice mayor, pastor C.H. Charlton dead at 79
Closings & Delays
Avery County, NC Schools

Washington County, TN Board of Education to establish selling price for old Boones Creek Middle School

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Boones Creek Middle School_1550782457315.PNG.jpg

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Washington County, Tennessee education leaders are expected to meet on establishing a selling price for the old Boones Creek Middle School on Thursday.

The building closed last school year to make way for the county’s largest school, Boones Creek Elementary, which serves pre-k through eighth grade.

Back in July, News Channel 11 reported that the old Boones Creek Middle School building and land combined have an estimated value at more than $1.5 million.

Director of Schools Dr. Bill Flannery told News Channel 11 in July that whatever money they make on the sale would return to the board of education and the general fund.

Thursday’s meeting is set for 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss