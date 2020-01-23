Washington County, TN Board of Education to establish selling price for old Boones Creek Middle School

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Washington County, Tennessee education leaders are expected to meet on establishing a selling price for the old Boones Creek Middle School on Thursday.

The building closed last school year to make way for the county’s largest school, Boones Creek Elementary, which serves pre-k through eighth grade.

Back in July, News Channel 11 reported that the old Boones Creek Middle School building and land combined have an estimated value at more than $1.5 million.

Director of Schools Dr. Bill Flannery told News Channel 11 in July that whatever money they make on the sale would return to the board of education and the general fund.

Thursday’s meeting is set for 4:30 p.m.