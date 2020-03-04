Washington County, TN assessor of property race gets heated

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) This Republican primary race is a heated one.

For nearly a decade, Washington County Assessor of property, Scott Buckingham, said he has made operations in the county more efficient.

“We got in there. We modernized the office and went to computers on most things. Of course, our guys now in the field now have computers. They didn’t when I came there,” Scott Buckingham said.

The incumbent Scott Buckingham is in his third term, as assessor of property. However, his experience is being challenged by former state representative, Dale Ford.

He said he is looking forward to four more years and wants to continue his “open door policy.”

“If you got any questions, you’re welcome to come in. We’re there to help the people, to serve the people,” Buckingham said. “We have a board of equalization that meets the month of June. If you feel like your taxes, or your properties rather, are out of line, you can come to that board anytime during the month of June.”

Washington County resident Lynn Hodge told News Channel 11’s Pheben Kassahun that Buckingham deserves another term.

Hodge said, “I’ve known Scott for many years. He’s a good Christian man. I like his advertisements. He’s not slinging mud or anything like that. He’s well experienced in the assessor’s office. He’s done an excellent job. He’s done a lot of training in that office. You get excellent help from anybody in the assessor’s office. All you gotta do is go in and ask a question. They’re more than willing to help you in any way possible.”

Dale Ford is challenging Buckingham for the position, and throwing sparks in the race.

“It’s not mudslinging if it’s true,” Dale Ford said.

The former state representative for district 6, (R) Jonesborough claims the incumbent has made a few “crooked dealings”.

“I have been given a full forward of wrong doing of backdoor taxbreaks for certain people,” Dale Ford said. “When I’m elected, nobody will be getting those backdoor breaks. Nobody will be dissatisfied or being treated unfairly.”

Washington County commissioner Kent Harris was seen at one of the voting precincts across the Washington County jail. He told Kassahun that he is in support of Ford.

“I just feel like we need complete fairness in the property assessor’s office. Somebody that doens’t show favoritism for a certain group of people,” Harris said. “I don’t mind to pay my fair share of taxes at all, but I should have to play by the same rules as everyone else. That’s why I got involved in this race and that’s why I support Dale Ford.”

The winner of Tuesday night’s race will appear on the county’s general election ballot on August 6.