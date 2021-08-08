Washington County, TN Animal Shelter requests donations as kitten season is in full swing

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Tennessee Animal Shelter revealed it’s close to running out of canned kitten food as the facility continues to care for dozens of litters.

With kitten season in full swing, the shelter said it’s currently caring for 149 kittens and expects to run out of wet food within a few days.

These kittens are all too young for adoption, but will have the opportunity to join their forever homes in a couple weeks.

Kittens depend on wet and canned food until they are old enough to nibble on hard food.

This year, the Washington County, Tennessee Animal Shelter has taken in thousands of kittens, and with five months left, the kitten frenzy isn’t expected to slow down soon.

Seventy-nine kittens are on track to enter the shelter in the upcoming weeks, further increasing the facility’s demand for wet kitten food.

To donate, CLICK HERE or CLICK HERE.