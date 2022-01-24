Washington County, TN Animal Shelter reopens Monday after COVID closure

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Washington County, Tennessee Animal Shelter reopened Monday, Jan. 24 after closing its adoption center in late December.

A post from the shelter states the adoption center reopened under the following hours:

  • Monday, Tuesday, Thursday-Saturday: 1-6 p.m.
  • Sunday, Wednesday: Closed

The shelter closed on Dec. 27 stating that the adoption center would close temporarily due to the COVID-19 cases among employees. Originally, the shelter had planned to reopen on Jan. 3 but then pushed the date back.

