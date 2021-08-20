Washington County, TN Animal Shelter closes adoption center additional day due to surge of rescues, staff shortage

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Tennessee Animal Shelter announced that due to the surge of animals and staff shortage, it has changed its hours and closed the adoption center an extra day out of the week.

The Adoption Center is now open on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m., according to a post from the shelter.

The shelter revealed that since August 1, it’s taken in 172 animals, with 93 additional animals scheduled to arrive by the end of the month.

Staff continues caring for over 400 animals, spending hours cleaning each cat condo and dog kennel daily.

The shelter also noted that it’s seeing an increase of pet owners returning animals to the shelter compared to years past.

In the post, the shelter urged pet owners to neuter and spay their animals.

Those interested in donating to the shelter can do so by CLICKING HERE.