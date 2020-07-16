Washington County, TN Animal Shelter asks public for donations during supply shortage

Photos: Washington County, TN Animal Shelter via Facebook

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Washington County, Tenn. Animal Shelter is asking people to donated much-needed supplies as they care for hundreds of animals.

According to a post from the shelter, they are currently caring for around 400 animals and are in need of animal food and cleaning supplies.

The post says the shelter needs the following:

  • Canned kitten food
  • Canned dog food
  • Dish detergent
  • Laundry detergent
  • Dryer sheets

The shelter has an Amazon Wishlist set up, and donations can also be dropped off at their location.

