Washington County, TN Animal Shelter asks public for donations during supply shortage

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Washington County, Tenn. Animal Shelter is asking people to donated much-needed supplies as they care for hundreds of animals.
According to a post from the shelter, they are currently caring for around 400 animals and are in need of animal food and cleaning supplies.
The post says the shelter needs the following:
- Canned kitten food
- Canned dog food
- Dish detergent
- Laundry detergent
- Dryer sheets
The shelter has an Amazon Wishlist set up, and donations can also be dropped off at their location.