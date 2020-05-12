Washington County, Tennessee schools to hold graduation parades, looking to larger event at area football stadiums

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Washington County, Tennessee Department of Education is putting together its plans for high school graduation, in order to give students a memorable end to their senior year.

Among the events planned, a pair of parades slated for this weekend, as well as larger community events.

“We try to make it special for these seniors because they’ve been robbed,” said Washington County Director of Schools Bill Flanary. “This pandemic has taken away half of the second semester of their senior year, which is supposed to be a great time in their lives.”

Flanary said the county’s typical graduation ceremonies average about 35-hundred people and that the county does not have a venue that can safely hold that amount with the health guidelines in place.

Now, he said school administrators are targeting mid-June to hold larger graduation events at the Daniel Boone High School and David Crockett High School football stadiums. Flanary said attendance will be limited.

The larger graduation events will also be held, weather-permitting. The plan is told hold them on Friday June 19th for David Crockett High School and on Saturday, June 20th for Daniel Boone High School if state guidelines will allow for mass gathering.

In the event that the June ceremony cannot be held due to those guidelines or weather conditions, the outdoor graduation ceremony would be rescheduled for Friday, July 24th for David Crockett High School and Saturday, July 25th for Daniel Boone High School.

“The people in attendance are going to have to be cooperative,” he said, “we can’t be shaking hands and hugging on each other like we usually do at a big high school graduation.”

In addition, both high schools will hold parades this Saturday, with David Crockett’s starting at 11 a.m. at Jonesborough Middle School and with Daniel Boone’s starting at 1 p.m. at the Appalachian Fairgrounds.

“Our students are going to line up, they’re going to decorate their cars, possibly wear caps and gowns, if they choose to, inside their cars,” said Daniel Boone High School Principal Tim Campbell.

Campbell said only family members will be allowed in each student’s car.

“We feel like this is just one of those opportunities that we can give to students that normally we’ve not had,” he said.

Washington County schools will also host a recorded cap and gown event. Attendance will also be limited to family and people will have to stay in their cars until their appointed time, according to Flanary. Staff will also be on hand to sanitize the venue.

“We have a videographer that’s going to piece together these little clips and then give each graduate a DVD that looks like all 300 per school are graduating at once,” said Flanary.

The Washington County, Tennessee school board will meet Tuesday, May 19th to discuss safety protocol for the larger events at the high school football stadiums.