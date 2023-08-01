WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A new base of operations is up and running for the Washington County, Tennesee Election Commission, and county leaders hosted a ribbon-cutting event to celebrate its opening on Tuesday.

The office is located in the former Princeton Arts Center on East Oakland Avenue, and county election officials told News Channel 11 this move is a beneficial upgrade for their commission and for voters.

Administrator of Elections Dana Jones said the election commission now has its own space, rather than operating out of the top floor of the Jonesborough courthouse.

“We are so thrilled to be here,” Jones said. “We have 6,600 square feet, all on one level. So we are out of the attic and the Jonesborough courthouse and we no longer have things stored here, there and everywhere. So it’s going to be a wonderful place to run Washington County elections. And it’s a very secure location for the Washington County people.”

Jones said this new office will be the main hub for county election operations and will allow maximum security during the vote-counting process.

“On election night, the county board will be here, your election commissioners will be here, and hopefully we’ll have some poll watchers, that is our civilian police to watch what we’re doing. But yes, everything will be here on election night. And the best way for you to see the numbers on election night is to be on our website, because that’s where we will post them first, even before we take calls.”

The Washington County Election Commission office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.