Washington County, Tennessee authorities investigating ‘suspicious death’ in Jonesborough

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office on Monday announced the agency is investigating an unattended, suspicious death in the Conklin community.

A release from the department stated deputies and emergency personnel responded to an empty barn on Conklin Road on Jan. 1 at 12:52 p.m. Once at the scene, responders found the body, identified as 73-year-old Eula Miles.

“The body was found inside an empty barn with suspicious circumstances present,” said Sheriff Keith Sexton. “The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was called to assist in the investigation, and after the preliminary investigation was completed, the body was transferred to the William L. Jenkins Forensics Center at ETSU for a pending autopsy.”

Sexton said the autopsy’s findings warranted an investigation that will be conducted by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

No charges have yet been filed, and the investigation remains in its early stages.

Investigators urge anyone with information to call 423-788-1414.