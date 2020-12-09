Washington County, Tennessee Animal Shelter: 15-year-old cat needs forever home in time for Christmas

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Meet 15-year-old Siam, an affectionate male cat searching for a family to take him in just in time for the holidays.







Siam the cat

Photo courtesy to the Washington County, Tennessee Animal Shelter via Facebook

According to the Washington County, Tennessee Animal Shelter, Siam is in the beginning stage of kidney failure.

The shelter is in search for a loving family to give Siam the best Christmas gift of all — a forever home where Siam can be loved and give love right back.

Siam remains happy and affectionate, according to the shelter’s Facebook post.

He still has a healthy appetite and uses the litterbox.

Interested in adding a very special member to your family? Apply to adopt Siam by CLICKING HERE.