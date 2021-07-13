Washington County, Tenn. woman accused of tax evasion, theft

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Washington County woman has been arrested after investigators say she filed false sales tax returns for a local business.

Authorities arrested Amy Oaks Turner, 48, on Tuesday after a grand jury indicted her last week on one felony count of theft of property over $60,000, 51 felony counts of filing false sales tax returns, and one felony count of tax evasion, according to the Tennessee Department of Revenue.

State investigators say Turner filed false sales tax returns for Charley’s Philly Steaks between January 2015 and March 2019 in an attempt to evade sales tax.

If convicted, Turner could be sentenced to a maximum of two years in prison and fined up to $3,000 for each count of tax evasion. For the theft charge, she could face up to six years in prison and $10,000 in fines.

“The Department of Revenue promotes voluntary taxpayer compliance by educating taxpayers, aggressively pursuing criminal sanctions and demanding accountability when taxpayers engage in fraudulent activity,” Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said in a release. “This indictment underscores the department’s ongoing efforts to enforce Tennessee’s tax laws.”

The Department of Revenue says it is pursuing the case in cooperation with District Attorney Ken Baldwin’s office.