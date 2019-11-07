Washington County, Tenn. sheriff suspends son following indictment

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County Sheriff Ed Graybeal has suspended his son, Lt. Eddie Graybeal, after he was indicted on assault and official misconduct charges.

The sheriff announced on Thursday that Eddie Graybeal, a deputy with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, has been suspended without pay pending the results of the court case.

Eddie Graybeal was indicted after a video surfaced that shows him slapping a man who was in handcuffs.

Sheriff Graybeal issued this statement: