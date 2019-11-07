Breaking News
Washington County, Tenn. sheriff suspends son following indictment

Washington County, Tenn. sheriff suspends son following indictment

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: TBI

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County Sheriff Ed Graybeal has suspended his son, Lt. Eddie Graybeal, after he was indicted on assault and official misconduct charges.

The sheriff announced on Thursday that Eddie Graybeal, a deputy with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, has been suspended without pay pending the results of the court case.

Eddie Graybeal was indicted after a video surfaced that shows him slapping a man who was in handcuffs.

RELATED » TBI: Son of Washington County, Tenn. sheriff indicted in misconduct case

Sheriff Graybeal issued this statement:

“On Nov. 6, 2019, Lt. Eddie Graybeal, a deputy sheriff in the Washington County Sheriff’s Department was indicted by the Washington County Grand Jury for criminal conduct. Pursuant to my duty as the Sheriff of Washington County, I have suspended Lt. Graybeal, without pay, pending the resolution of that case in court.

Eddie Graybeal is my son. As a father I will proudly stand by him and support him as long as I live.

My son’s case will be resolved in the court system, therefore I will have no further statement regarding this matter.

Sheriff Ed Graybeal

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss