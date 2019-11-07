Washington County, Tenn. sheriff suspends son following indictment

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County Sheriff Ed Graybeal has suspended his son, Lt. Eddie Graybeal, after he was indicted on assault and official misconduct charges.
The sheriff announced on Thursday that Eddie Graybeal, a deputy with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, has been suspended without pay pending the results of the court case.
Eddie Graybeal was indicted after a video surfaced that shows him slapping a man who was in handcuffs.
Sheriff Graybeal issued this statement:
“On Nov. 6, 2019, Lt. Eddie Graybeal, a deputy sheriff in the Washington County Sheriff’s Department was indicted by the Washington County Grand Jury for criminal conduct. Pursuant to my duty as the Sheriff of Washington County, I have suspended Lt. Graybeal, without pay, pending the resolution of that case in court.
Eddie Graybeal is my son. As a father I will proudly stand by him and support him as long as I live.
My son’s case will be resolved in the court system, therefore I will have no further statement regarding this matter.Sheriff Ed Graybeal