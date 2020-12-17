Washington County, Tenn. sheriff out on medical leave

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff Ed Graybeal says he is currently out on medical leave.

No further details, including when the leave started and its duration, were immediately available.

Graybeal revealed he was on leave when News Channel 11 reached out to him Wednesday afternoon about a sheriff’s office investigation.

Chief Deputy Leighta Laitinen is currently in charge of the department.

News Channel 11 has requested more information regarding the sheriff’s medical leave.