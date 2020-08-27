Washington County, Tenn. Schools unveils five new propane buses

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County, Tennessee Schools unveiled five new propane-powered school buses on Wednesday.

The school system used $102,500 in funding from Tennessee’s “Reducing Diesel Emission for a Healthier Tennessee” rebate program to purchase the new buses.

“For the kids riding the busses, they’ll never know the difference. The difference is under the hood,” said Superintendent Dr. Bill Flanary. “Over the life of the bus, we will save thousands, tens of thousands of dollars on the operating cost.”

The school system is not holding in-person classes at this time but hopes to do so beginning Sept. 7 depending on the county’s COVID-19 situation.