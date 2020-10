WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Washington County, Tennessee Schools announced Friday they plan to be on a ‘full virtual’ schedule Monday, November 2.

Director of Schools Bill Flanary told News Channel 11 Wednesday that 968 students, staff, and faculty were in isolation or quarantine throughout the school district.

The school district switched to a full virtual schedule for October 29, 30 of this week.

