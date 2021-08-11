Washington County, Tenn. Schools partnering with literacy foundation to bring book bus to community

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Washington County, Tennessee Schools is providing books and other literacy resources to the community through a Book Bus.

According to a release from Washington County Schools, the district partnered with Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation (GELF) to receive funding for a Book Bus. They were one of 15 school districts across Tennessee to get funding from Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation in the spring.

Through the Book Bus program, the participating school districts retrofit an old school bus with seating and shelves to house books and other resources, which helps to create a learning space for children and families to enjoy. The bus traveled during the month of June, and part of its path was to go to under-resourced neighborhoods to provide those families with resources, books, and opportunities to participate in educator-led reading workshops.

“This grant allows us to get books into the hands of our students, encouraging them to become lifelong readers. We are very excited about this opportunity!” said Dr. Jarrod Adams, Chief Operations Officer for Washington County Schools.

The release states research finds that 2-3 months of reading proficiency is lost for students when they do not read over the summer, which causes students to fall behind in achievement gains for the upcoming school year.

GELF has supported 18 Book Bus programs since 2018.