WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County, Tennessee Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd said he sees hazing as being just as serious as school threats.

Boyd said this “no tolerance” policy comes after recent state legislation puts an emphasis on zero tolerance of school threats.

“Anything that disrupts the opportunities for students to be in a safe, secure environment and our employees: our teachers, our assistants, our administrators,” said Boyd. “Our school environment should be safe, secure.”

The highest school punishment of one year of school suspension could come to students involved in hazing. Boyd said this is dependent on the circumstances of the hazing incident and the ages of the parties involved.

Within the last year, two hazing reports have come from both county high schools’ football teams.

The school system currently faces a federal lawsuit claiming it showed “deliberate indifference” while two Daniel Boone football players were hazed.

Five David Crockett football players were not allowed to play in the Musket Bowl game at the beginning of September due to hazing.

Boyd called them “two different situations.”

“We certainly always want to walk away with any experience with lessons learned and apply them to the future,” Boyd said. “Can I say that we’ve learned from the past? Absolutely.”

Boyd said the school system has completed its investigation into the David Crockett hazing and disciplinary action has been taken on both the school and sport levels.

Boyd urges hazing reports to be made to the school’s administration immediately.