Washington County, Tenn. Schools announces summer meal plan

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County Schools announced its plan to serve kids breakfast and lunch all summer long.
The school system says it will provide free, nutritious meals to children 18 years and under at the following sites:
- Boones Creek Elementary
- Daniel Boone High School
- David Crockett High School
- Fall Branch Elementary
- Grandview Elementary
- Jonesborough Elementary
- Jonesborough Middle School
- Lamar Elementary
- Ridgeview Elementary
- South Central Elementary
- Sulphur Spring Elementary
- West View School
Curbside pick up will be offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday beginning June 1.
Each child will receive one break and one lunch at the time of pickup.