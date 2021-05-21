Washington County, Tenn. Schools announces summer meal plan

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County Schools announced its plan to serve kids breakfast and lunch all summer long.

The school system says it will provide free, nutritious meals to children 18 years and under at the following sites:

Boones Creek Elementary

Daniel Boone High School

David Crockett High School

Fall Branch Elementary

Grandview Elementary

Jonesborough Elementary

Jonesborough Middle School

Lamar Elementary

Ridgeview Elementary

South Central Elementary

Sulphur Spring Elementary

West View School

Curbside pick up will be offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday beginning June 1.

Each child will receive one break and one lunch at the time of pickup.