Washington County, Tenn. preparing to honor veterans in Veterans Day ceremony

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Washington County, Tennessee is preparing for a ceremony that is designed to honor those who have fought for our country.

On Thursday, a Veterans Day ceremony will be held at the Johnson City and Washington County Veterans’ Memorial and will feature patriotic music, as well as a time for reflection and remembrance for those who have fought and fallen in battle for the United States.

“Every day is Veteran’s Day for a veteran. To all those that stepped up and served this country in any capacity,” said Moe Baines of the Johnson City/Washington County Veterans’ Memorial Foundation.

The ceremony is planned to start at 11 a.m. There is no reservation to attend and the public is invited to come out as they support veterans.