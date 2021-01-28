Washington County, Tenn. officials seek return of county’s book of deeds from state library

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Efforts are underway to bring Washington County, Tennessee’s first book of deeds back to the county.

The original book went to Nashville in 1897 as part of Tennessee’s 100th-anniversary celebration and has been in the state library since.

The county’s archives have tried for several years to get the book back from the state.

County commissioners passed a resolution asking state lawmakers to get involved.

“It’s important in a lot of different ways,” said Washington County Archivist and Records Manager. “For anyone doing a title search on their property in Washington County, to get a complete, clear, legal title, you would want to get back to these original records here.”

News Channel 11 reached out to the Tennessee Secretary of State’s office, which oversees the state library.

They said the book is a state record, not a county record, and therefore, by law, it belongs in the Tennessee State Library and Archives.