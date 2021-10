JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County, Tennessee Mayor Joe Grandy has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a spokesperson confirmed with News Channel 11 Tuesday.

Grandy, who has been vaccinated against the virus, is recovering at home with mild symptoms, officials said.

The positive test prevented Grandy from attending the Washington County Commission meeting Monday night, when leaders discussed vaccine mandates in the workplace as well as the Bitcoin mine controversy.