Washington County, Tenn. man recognized for dedication to serving fellow veterans

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A local man who dedicates his time to assisting military veterans in our region has been honored for his efforts.

Jerry Story is the Veterans Service Officer for Washington County, Tennessee.

He was named the Veterans Service Officer of the Year for Tennessee’s East Region.

The East Region consists of 34 counties in the state, with over 40 service officers.

Story, a Vietnam-era Air Force veteran, was recognized on Thursday for his work in providing assistance to veterans with things such as healthcare and disability benefits, as well as housing and transportation.

“I’m humbled. I’m totally surprised, was not expecting it, but I am very, very appreciative of it,” Story said.

Story came out of retirement a little less than six years ago to start helping fellow veterans get benefits.

Veterans needing assistance can schedule an appointment to meet with Story by calling 423-753-1628. His office hours are 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.