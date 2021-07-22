Washington County, Tenn. man arrested after standoff with deputies, threatening family

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Washington County, Tennessee man faces multiple charges after he threatened family members with a gun, doused a home in diesel fuel and was involved in a standoff with officers.

According to a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the 100 block of Carr Cemetery Road around 3 a.m. Thursday morning after getting reports of an intoxicated man.

The release identified the man as Jason S. Guire, 41.

WCSO reports Guire “had threatened family members with a handgun and had doused the interior of the residence with diesel fuel while family members were inside.”

Guire reportedly lit a piece of furniture on fire before fleeing in a white Honda van.

The van was seen on Herb Hodge Road by deputies, who conducted a traffic stop.

The release states during the traffic stop, Guire put the gun to his head, beginning a standoff that lasted three and a half hours.

“During the stand-off, Guire fired two rounds from the gun into the Watauga River,” the release states.

Guire surrendered after negotiation efforts and was transported to the Johnson City Medical Center for evaluation. He was later released from the hospital.

WCSO reports Guire is charged with the following:

-1 count of Aggravated Arson

-4 counts of Attempted Murder

-1 count of Possession of Handgun during the Commission of a Felony

-1 count of Possession of Handgun while under the influence

As of Thursday evening, Guire is being held at the Washington County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday morning.

Deputies were assisted by the Washington County SWAT Team and officers from the Johnson City Police Department during the incident.