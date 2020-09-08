Washington County, Tenn. judge dies after stepping down due to illness in June

Judge James Nidiffer (TNCourts.gov)

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Washington County, Tennessee Judge Jim Nidiffer has passed away, according to court officials.

According to Sessions Court Clerk Brenda Downes, Nidiffer passed away at home last night, surrounded by his family.

“They don’t make them any finer than Judge Nidiffer,” Downes said. “I’ve never met someone more loved in this Justice Center.”

In June, Judge Nidiffer stepped down from his position in Washington County General Sessions Court due to his battle with an illness.

Downes told News Channel 11 in June that Judge Nidiffer’s illness had symptoms that mimicked ALS.

Judge Nidiffer had originally stepped down on what was planned to be a temporary basis to focus on treatment.

The governor’s office had previously appointed Janet Vest Hardin to serve as Special Judge in General Sessions Court.

