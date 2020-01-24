Washington County, Tenn. investigators trying to identify home burglary suspect

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with identifying a home burglary suspect.

Sheriff Ed Graybeal says the home invasion happened on South Austin Springs Road on January 14.

An investigation revealed that a male suspect had used stolen credit cards belonging to the victim at the Mall at Johnson City.

The man was seen wearing a gray-colored t-shirt with orange lettering, black pants and shoes, and a gray ball cap. He has tattoos on both arms.

Anyone with information on the suspect is encouraged to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 423-788-1414.