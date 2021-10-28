Washington County, Tenn. inmate charged with rape

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — An investigation has led to rape charges against a Washington County inmate.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has charged Curtis M. Paul, 31 of Johnson City, with two counts of rape after an investigation into an assault that occurred Oct. 14 inside the Washington County Detention Center.

According to the sheriff’s office, Paul “coerced, with threats of violence, individuals to perform sexual assaults on other inmates.”

“Investigators believe that the reported assaults were the result of Paul believing that the victims were

holding drugs inside their body cavities,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Paul remained jailed in the detention center as of Wednesday and was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday morning.