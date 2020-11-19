Washington County, Tenn. duo accused of assaulting, kidnapping man

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities say two people are facing charges after they kidnapped and assaulted a man.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office charged David W. Smith, 43, and Sheryl L. Smith, 52, with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault.

Both were arrested Thursday after deputies responded to Little Germany Road after receiving a call of a man who had been assaulted and was being held there against his will.

Deputies found a 31-year-old victim who said he had been held there for two days and assaulted by a man and woman who live there. The sheriff’s office says the victim’s injuries were consistent with the allegations.

Both suspects are being held in the Washington County Detention Center on an $80,000 bond. Additional charges are pending according to the sheriff’s office.