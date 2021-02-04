Washington County, Tenn. director of schools candidate list narrowed to five

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Five finalists have been named in the search for Washington County, Tennessee’s next director of schools.

The final candidates include:

Jarrod Adams — Assistant Director of Schools, Materials and Operations, Washington County Department of Education, Jonesborough, TN

Jerry Boyd — Assistant Commissioner for Standards and Materials & District Operations, Tennessee Department of Education, Nashville, TN

Andrew Hare — Principal, Sullivan East High School, Bluff City, TN

Greggory Slate — Senior Director of Secondary Schools and Administration, Rockingham County Schools, Eden, NC

Kevin Woody — Assistant Director of Schools, Roane County Schools, Kingston, TN

Candidate interviews will take place Feb. 17–24.

The school board plans to offer a contract to one of the candidates and announce the appointment in early March with the new director of schools assuming the position on July 1.

Current Director of Schools Bill Flanary announced his retirement last month.